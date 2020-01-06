In museum, auction block

can get informed context

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In reference to RTD columnist Michael Paul Williams' recent column, I can only agree with the heading of the article: "Move this slave auction block to a museum."

According to Williams' column, the Fredericksburg City Council's decision to move the auction block to the Fredericksburg Area Museum where appropriate historical information could be placed along with the block was a wise and informative one.

These blocks were in many other Southern cities, not only Fredericksburg, during the history of slave auctions. As historical markers (monuments), these stones could and should be better recognized and preserved in museums where the lessons of history could be better interpreted and more informative.

Connie Sarvay.

North Chesterfield.

