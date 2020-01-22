Intimidation tactic,
not 'peaceful' rally
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am enraged by anyone stating that Monday's gun rights rally was peaceful. The city was holding its breath. We all stayed away from regular lobbying activity and commemoration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Virginia Capitol out of fear. People chose to stay alive to fight another day rather than risk their safety. The only reason yesterday appeared “peaceful” was because there was no violence. Because white men (mostly, but not exclusively) used fear, intimidation and weapons to get their way — as usual. That is anything but peaceful. It is the exact goal of terrorism, and if brown or black people in the tens of thousands had descended upon our state Capitol with firearms of every imaginable size and power, I cannot imagine the response on the other side. Please do not forget that 75% of domestic terrorism is committed by white men with high-powered weapons.
Why is it OK that every time anyone tries to have a reasonable conversation about guns in the country, we are met with violent rhetoric from people who will use fear and intimidation rather than coming to the table? “Winning” by making people afraid in order to shut down the conversation in the moment is not winning — it’s kicking the can down the road. Non one is trying to overturn the Second Amendment. No one.
If people would take one single extra moment to look beyond the surface, they would see the pain caused by Monday’s rally and the painful history illuminated for all who wish to truly see. The lies we are all fed in this nation are an abomination. The fact that so many refuse to open their eyes is the biggest shame.
Erin Mahone.
Midlothian.
BINGO, Erin... Any time anyone thinks they need to take a gun to a debate to win, they have already LOST THE DEBATE!!! These boorish creeps WON NOTHING!!! All they did was show their IGNORANT A**ES... ~~~ Bob
