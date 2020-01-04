Is Congress really taking

impeachment seriously?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I listened to the various opinions, positions and discussions regarding the impeachment of President Donald Trump, one thought keeps recurring to me: If the name of any other president was on these articles of impeachment, would our legislators have proclaimed the same opinions, positions and discussion points?

That, to me, is the essential question. If we believe in our Constitution and the accompanying rule of law, then the facts and behaviors described within these articles would result in the same opinions, positions and discussion points. Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are abuse of power and bbstruction of Congress regardless of who performed those acts.

This is not about an election, it is not about the office of the president. It is about specific behaviors that are described as being in conflict with our Constitution and its separation of powers. Who performed these acts should be irrelevant to the decision whether to impeach and remove.

I wish our elected officials could and will think about this serious issue in those terms and vote accordingly.

Harry L. Gewanter.

Richmond.

