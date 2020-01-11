Kaine, Warner should not
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia's U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to cast a "no" vote for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Chapter 30 of the USMCA/NAFTA 2.0 establishes a new governing bureaucracy — an unelected, unaccountable Free Trade Commission overseeing various lower regional committees. Much like the Trans-Pacific Partnership Commission, the Free Trade Commission can make changes to the USMCA without the consent of Congress. This completely undermines the authority of Congress to regulate trade with foreign nations, granted to Congress in the U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 8.
Consistent with other globalist schemes, the USMCA follows the “rules-based system” of submission to international bodies such as the World Trade Organization, International Labor Organization and a plethora of United Nations conventions, including the Law of the Sea Treaty (which the U.S. has never ratified). Sens. Kaine and Warner need to insist that the USMCA be rewritten, deleting the vast majority of the existing agreement and keeping only the sections that focus solely on trade. Only then should they vote "yes."
Rose Davis.
Spotsylvania.
I think the USMCA is a done deal. President Trump proposed it and the House under Speaker Pelosi has approved it with some modifications. It's a Win/Win for North America and it is an election year. The trade agreement will be approved by the Senate.
