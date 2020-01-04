Keep auction blocks in
their original locations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We should keep the slave auction blocks in their original locations. Put proper signage and protections around them so that they can not be ignored. Slavery history museums will be points of interest that one must intentionally visit. One could also chose not to go. The original locations of the stones are holy places.
They are places where our consciences should be reminded that we can do better than those who came before us. Honor those individuals who endured horrific, demeaning and unimaginable hardships by not letting passersby forget. If you lock an auction block up in a museum, you will hide history. I imagine those who were sold there could never forget those places. Neither should we.
Susanna Sauvain.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ms. Sauvain, I agree with you. Don't make it a big deal -- just leave the truth for all to see, or ignore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.