Killing of Soleimani

could lead to war, draft

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

All the experts seem to agree that the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani was more than a tactical killing of a known terrorist. He was a high-ranking Iranian government official. He also was very famous and popular in his country. It is hard to imagine a better way to unite the Iranian people against us. The Iraqi government is furious over this too. Our traditional allies in NATO and elsewhere will not support this.

There is no doubt that this event is a major escalation of our conflict with Iran and that it was disproportionate to what provoked it. And why now?

If this is an attempt by President Donald Trump to distract from impeachment for his own personal gain, he will have sunk to depths beneath even him.

This could lead to another disastrous war on the other side of the planet. Over what? At the same time we defend Saudi princes who murder civilians?

Trillions spent, very little gain, people die. Lots of people. Innocent people.

Is it worth getting our sons and daughters killed? If Trump is so quick to go to war, then I'd say have a draft — make the whole society participate. Make the politicians’ kids fight. Make the top 1% send their sons and daughters into battle. I guarantee there would be a different policy.

Michael T. Farrell.

Richmond.

