Killing of Soleimani
could lead to war, draft
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
All the experts seem to agree that the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani was more than a tactical killing of a known terrorist. He was a high-ranking Iranian government official. He also was very famous and popular in his country. It is hard to imagine a better way to unite the Iranian people against us. The Iraqi government is furious over this too. Our traditional allies in NATO and elsewhere will not support this.
There is no doubt that this event is a major escalation of our conflict with Iran and that it was disproportionate to what provoked it. And why now?
If this is an attempt by President Donald Trump to distract from impeachment for his own personal gain, he will have sunk to depths beneath even him.
This could lead to another disastrous war on the other side of the planet. Over what? At the same time we defend Saudi princes who murder civilians?
Trillions spent, very little gain, people die. Lots of people. Innocent people.
Is it worth getting our sons and daughters killed? If Trump is so quick to go to war, then I'd say have a draft — make the whole society participate. Make the politicians’ kids fight. Make the top 1% send their sons and daughters into battle. I guarantee there would be a different policy.
Michael T. Farrell.
Richmond.
Eaton Wrote:You're all talk Rambo - and a YOOGE waste of time / effort. You've made your choice - repeatedly. It's crystal clear where your sympathies lie... IF I were as craven as you I'd run and hide too.
I reply: You're right..I did make my choice and for over 30 years I deployed, hunted terrorists, fought and bled for America....Yep I made my choice...You made your choice as well....You chose to be a racist nimrod, You chose to be a coward and never put on the uniform and serve...No surprise....that would have taken courage and integrity...Neither of which you possess....Instead you cheer Trump when he assassinates a nations leader based on the lie that we faced an imminent threat....You cheer Trump when the Iranians mistakenly shoot down a Ukrainian airliner with 179 people onboard because their anti aircraft systems were spun up since they were expecting a US attack...War based on lies....Same BS that Bush did with Iraq....I've seen this up coming movie and it ends with Americans dying....You don't care..You'll never serve....So FOADB......
Still running I see. Won't even answer a simple yes / no question.
Some warrior you are...
Oh, and henceforth your forum handle will be Jiminy (chirp... chirp)...
you're certainly no Rambo.
Eaton,
You sound like the other armchair warriors like Buckles...Big talk when you never had the stones to saddle up and serve...Somehow I'll sleep just fine....
“There is no doubt that this event is a major escalation of our conflict with Iran and that it was disproportionate to what provoked it. ”
Well said and accurate. But it DID give a boner to Rump and his war mongering base.
Funny how often Rump sees an immediate need for military intervention somewhere every time investigations into his malfeasance are coming to a head.
Drake,
Yep. Listen to cowardly Eaton breathlessly describe Vaporizing Suleimani. Trumpers and their war p)rn.
fear not young man you are not going to get drafted, although I think we should have a draft, calm down some of these young guns.
Mr. Farrell is probably correct. The assassination of a top Iranian government official will undoubtedly engender some negative consequences. It has already started. Within the last 48 hours we have gone from helping the Iraqi government fight the resurgence of ISIS to being the foreign occupying power of Iraq. They asked us to move our 5,200 troops out of the country, the Trump response is "Heck no, we won't go," from friends to enemy in a couple of days. And I suspect this will be only the beginning.
And who gains by that? The very power we tried to hurt, Iran. The very force we tried to reduce, ISIS. And the Russians. Nobody outside of Iran mourns the death of Soleimani, but his assassination was yet another example of amateur hour in the White House. What did we gain, what comes next?
What we are seeing now is a rebirth of the old "Ugly American," but this time in the form of our government. Little wonder our government no longer has friends or allies in this world.
Never fear ….. the left will never let the draft come back because it requires too many of them to shirk their duty, and go to Canada to visit Aunt Maude. Hallelujah, and period.
Or get a medical statement about "bone spurs" in his feet, Peters. You must be so proud of Trump.
Peters, why go to Canada when your rich daddy can rent you a doctor to write you an excuse, such as bone spurs?
Michael Farrell, Your suggestion that the U.S. reinstate the military draft does have merit. The accompanying article lists 10 nations that already have a draft, one of which is Iran. https://www.businessinsider.com/countries-around-world-still-mandate-military-service-2019-2
David, I am in favor of a universal draft, but with a service option. Those who do not want to serve in the military should be given a way to do civilian duty, like in hospitals, national forests, or something like that for the appropriate length of time. And no exemptions, we've been through that before, and it allowed able men to get deferments for minor or fake ailments. Use the lottery, everybody called serves in one way or the other.
Norbert, I whole-heatedly agree. The benefit to our nation would be a lot greater than just supplementing our professional soldiers. It would foster positive cultural change, and a check on the use of our military power, when the sons and daughters of Congressmen and CEO's are also expected to serve.
Norbert,
I completely agree.
"There is no doubt that this is a major escalation"
So a terrorist butcher being vaporized is escalation - but Iran's chronic transgressions / attacks and serial violations are not... good to know.
RE the lefts reflexive impulse to "blame America first"... I rest my case.
Eaton, would it have been ok to take out Iran’s leader, Ali Kaminei? He was Soleimani’s boss, and gave him his orders.
Is he a designated terrorist Poindexter?
Eaton,
Trump can whine about terrorists all day. He was feeling impeachment pressure so he tried to change the narrative. His lies about imminent threat have evaporated and that makes this assassination illegal
Eaton, is the person who gives orders to a terrorist a terrorist? Probably. But you sidestepped the question, as usual: Would it have been ok to take out Ali Kaminei?
You're all talk Rambo - and a YOOGE waste of time / effort.
You've made your choice - repeatedly. It's crystal clear where your sympathies lie... IF I were as craven as you I'd run and hide too.
Looks like that took all the wind out of Tommie’s sails, Norbert.
Another Rump defender folding. And there are SO few of them left here.
"Eaton, is the person who gives orders to a terrorist a terrorist? Probably."
So that would be no... said designation makes all the difference.
But while we're on the subject - which target would yield the maximum military return on a drone investment, the "beloved genius" who's actually masterminding vicious attacks on infidels - or a doddering religious figurehead? Any moron knows the answer to that one.
You're not a serious poster Poindexter, so why would anyone take what you have to share with a grain of salt?
Eaton, you post of 6:40 made me laugh again. Not answering a simple question you resort to rank babble. A suggestion for you: Anytime you are stumped (as you get so often), call the cult-hotline and ask for help. They’ll feed you some of the pre-masticated pap and maybe you’ll sound less bone-ignorant. What a twit. Lol.
Eaton,
Your case consists entirely of squirming to defend Trump...It's becoming more and more clear that there was no imminent threat...That is the thing needed to make Trump's actions legal...Nope.... he was worried about impeachment and tried to change the page....Now over 170 people are dead on the Ukrainian Air flight...We are less safe and are likely to be expelled from Iraq...That was Soleimani's ultimate goal and Trump has delivered it on a silver platter....These are facts...You can shove your jingoistic BS and lies....
Look who's back.
Imminent - about to happen / impending / at hand / close / near / approaching
Now what's your evidence that another Iranian attack was not imminent? What was Soleimani doing in Yemen - planning a pub crawl with his home-boys?
And I'll ask our resident recruiter again, as he ran like Forrest Gump yesterday:
Should Trump have taken Soleimani out?
For IF the answer is no - then we should never EVER use force for fear of upsetting the murderous mullahs. And IF the answer is yes - then what's all this faux outrage about?
C'mon Spartacus - put on your big-boy Depends and answer the question. Or you could just slink / scurry away (again) like the boorish blowhard you are.
Eaton: "Now what's your evidence that another Iranian attack was not imminent?" How moronic.
And "C'mon Spartacus - put on your big-boy Depends and answer the question. Or you could just slink / scurry away (again) like the boorish blowhard you are." Eaton, this stupid question clearly marks YOU as the blowhard.
"chirp... chirp"
Now who's the coward?
Soleimani's killing didn't make us safer.....And now the Iraqi's are moving to expel all Americans...Good Job Trump....He's single handedly achieved Soleimani's greatest goal...
Hopefully the Navy will call you back to active duty, Hal! ;>
Buckles,
I'd gladly strap on my sword gird my loins and sally fourth if the need arises....Unlike you who remains a cowardly loudmouth who never had the stones to serve and put yourself on the line....
Hal, he almost served but didn’t like what he was “offered.” Had he been satisfied he undoubtedly would have served heroically. Those “heroically might-have” deeds exist in his mind and entitle him to be counted in the pantheon of American heroes. Had he joined, he undoubtedly would have been awarded the Medal of Honor. So, taking this in account, you have to give him credit. Buckles is a hero.
