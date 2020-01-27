Kudos to Williams
for Navy Hill column
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank God for RTD columnist Michael Paul Williams and his understanding that faith must be balanced by reason and transparency when big bucks are at the heart of the Navy Hill project, especially since Henrico County soon will be providing a magnificent sports complex within shouting distance of the Coliseum destruction, rebuilding and questionable tax reimbursement — after 30 years — to the residents of the city of Richmond. Anyone who thinks this issue isn't equally important to regional residents of the Richmond area needs to understand that Richmond is our city, too. I am sick, not fearful, just plain sick of organizations with monetary clout pushing such costly projects down the throats of the 98%.
Cas Overton.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.