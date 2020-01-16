Kudos to Williams
for update on pipeline
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I really appreciated Michael Paul William's op-ed on Union Hill in Saturday's paper. It was great to be brought up to date on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the planned compressor station, which I have been worried about for years. I am glad the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the plan for the compressor station unjust to those living in its vicinity and has sent the developers — including lead partner Dominion Energy — back to the drawing board.
Williams did an excellent job of showing how justice issues — environmental justice, climate justice, racial justice and economic justice — are intertwined and within the context of national policy and the planet's health. In 2020, I hope all of us, even Dominion Energy, will realize that we need to work for justice and recognize that every place, and every person, is due respect for it is part of a larger whole. All of us need to keep in mind that the efforts to save the climate and the efforts to save a community and its residents' health have much in common and can be achieved by working together.
Monica Lewis.
Richmond.
