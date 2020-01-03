Lawmakers must act
to ensure cleaner energy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We cannot waste any more time ignoring the climate crisis. Virginia must lead where the nation has faltered and begin the rapid drawdown of carbon emissions necessary to prevent climate change’s worst impacts.
Climate action was on the ballot in 2019. We made our opinions clear. The vast majority of the commonwealth wants more action on climate change. Voters expect the General Assembly to act in 2020.
First, lawmakers should vote to officially join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and begin an immediate 30% drawdown of carbon pollution from our biggest and dirtiest power plants. This proven, successful cap-and-invest model also will return approximately $100 million per year back to Virginia, which lawmakers should direct toward efficiency programs and coastal resiliency efforts, reducing the energy burden on low-income residents and safeguarding frontline communities. The poorest people will be hit the hardest by climate change, and funds raised by RGGI can be directly used to save lives.
Second, lawmakers should pass the Virginia Clean Economy Act, an ambitious plan that gets us to 100% clean energy by 2050 by setting strong benchmarks for utility-deployed wind and solar production, reducing barriers to clean energy, cutting energy usage and reducing power plant pollution to zero by midcentury. Lawmakers need to resist the influence of Dominion Energy and advocate for real, transformative climate legislation.
By taking action to cut pollution and grow our clean energy economy, we will help combat the climate crisis while creating new, well-paying clean energy jobs. At the same time, investments in energy efficiency programs will lower Virginians’ electricity bills by cutting energy usage, all while securing cleaner air and a greener energy grid.
We have the ability to act. Lawmakers must stand for the people this session.
David Millman.
Richmond.
