Lawmakers must give
Virginians energy choice
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I strongly agree with Bryn Baker's recent op-ed “A unique opportunity to expand renewable energy access,” which highlighted the demand for clean energy in our society. While watching the news, I see the heartbreak of wildfires the size of Delaware and a billion animals dead in Australia, all a result of climate change. It’s hard to believe that our actions as individuals can contribute to such immense devastation. Just by driving a car every day or constantly using electricity, we are signing a waiver that approves an irreversible change in the Earth’s climate. What can we do to protect our future? The answer: renewable energy.
I was shocked to learn that Virginia falls in the bottom third of states for renewable energy generation. However, what I found more shocking is that the issue is not a result of avaricious big corporations; it is due to the restrictions put into place by the General Assembly. Due to tariffs and a lack of competition in energy companies, current law limits consumers from purchasing 100% renewable energy. This does not give consumers the clean energy they want.
It is more crucial than ever to make a change. If we want a green future, it begins with lawmakers in the General Assembly. From there, real change results from cities, companies and people demanding it. The responsibility falls on us to protect the future of our environment so that generations to come can enjoy the sustainable Earth we built.
Eudora Nordt.
Charles City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.