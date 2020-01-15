Laws must be consistent

on what age equals 'adult'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I disagree with increasing the smoking age to 21. I feel this way because a person can buy a house, fight for their country, marry, drive, etc. at age 18. In many states, an 18-year-old can purchase a gun. If they can do all these things at 18, why can't they smoke a cigarette? Why cigarettes? Many things are dangerous in this world. Why single out one thing? An 18-year-old is either an adult or not an adult. Be consistent.

Thomas Sims.

Richmond.

