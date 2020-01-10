Leave statues to history,
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I do not understand how the statues of Confederate heroes on Monument Avenue are offensive. The Civil War was fought to preserve the way of life in the South at that time. The Civil War took place in history and that is that. Trying to erase it from history is a grave mistake. I am a Richmond native and was educated at the University of Richmond, an institution of higher learning where I was taught to "Look forward," not backward. So, leave the statues alone and move forward into the 21st century. We should be more concerned about national affairs that are affecting our national security and be alarmed by what is happening in Iran.
John Donald Watkins.
Midlothian.
On the topic of “erasing” history: In 1782 a crowd of New Yorkers pulled down a statue of King George II, and that is why nobody today knows who he was and who won the Revolutionary war.
If the statues in Richmond are the only evidence of the Civil War and history will be “erased” if they are taken down, how do non-Virginians or non-Richmonders learn about the history?
Clarification: I don’t care what happens to those statues one way or the other, I just want to point out the vapidity of the claim that removing them equates to “erasing history.” It doesn’t.
“ I was taught to "Look forward," not backward”
As should have been the case with Jim Crow Southerners. Instead, 39 years after being defeated they decided to start erecting monuments as middle fingers to the north and reaffirmation of their superiority to African Americans. Removing the statues is just correcting a very rude act. Like cleaning graffiti off public buildings.
The world has changed ….
Awww.... poor white supremacist Racist Peter is afraid he will have to sacrifice his feeling of white superiority if African Americans are treated with kindness and respect.
Annnnn touchè!
Some folks would rather stay in the 18th Century, which they hope to change. Hallelujah, and period.
Racist Peter wishes he lived in the 18th century and that it had never changed.
Annnnn touchè!
How do you spell, "Head in the sand"??? ~~~ Bob
And yet there are those who do take offense to those statues on Monument Avenue. We should be careful in not judging others. The following poem was written by Mary T. Lathrup just 5 years after the Robert E. Lee statue was installed.
“Pray, don’t find fault with the man that limps,
Or stumbles along the road.
Unless you have worn the moccasins he wears,
Or stumbled beneath the same load.
There may be tears in his soles that hurt
Though hidden away from view.
The burden he bears placed on your back
May cause you to stumble and fall, too.
Don’t sneer at the man who is down today
Unless you have felt the same blow
That caused his fall or felt the shame
That only the fallen know.
You may be strong, but still the blows
That were his, unknown to you in the same way,
May cause you to stagger and fall, too.
Don’t be too harsh with the man that sins.
Or pelt him with words, or stone, or disdain.
Unless you are sure you have no sins of your own,
And it’s only wisdom and love that your heart contains.
For you know if the tempter’s voice
Should whisper as soft to you,
As it did to him when he went astray,
It might cause you to falter, too.
Just walk a mile in his moccasins
Before you abuse, criticize and accuse.
If just for one hour, you could find a way
To see through his eyes, instead of your own muse.
I believe you’d be surprised to see
That you’ve been blind and narrow-minded, even unkind.
There are people on reservations and in the ghettos
Who have so little hope, and too much worry on their minds.
Brother, there but for the grace of God go you and I.
Just for a moment, slip into his mind and traditions
And see the world through his spirit and eyes
Before you cast a stone or falsely judge his conditions.
Remember to walk a mile in his moccasins
And remember the lessons of humanity taught to you by your elders.
We will be known forever by the tracks we leave
In other people’s lives, our kindnesses and generosity.
Take the time to walk a mile in his moccasins.”
~ by Mary T. Lathrap, 1895
Republicans pretty much threw those sentiments under the bus with Jesus when they elected Rump. Lathup might have written that poem for the poor misguided white supremacists who were going around erecting monuments to lost cause heros rather than embracing their freed slaves and raising them up to full and equal status in America.
"Trying to erase it from history is a grave mistake."
Roger that.
But censorship is mothers milk to subversives... for obvious reasons.
Yep...X=Sticking these statues into museums where their story can be told forever is erasing history....What a crock of BS
Tommie cries about censorship because conservatives like their propaganda to be blatantly in your face.
“Happy slaves? The peculiar story of three Virginia school textbooks”
https://www.richmond.com/discover-richmond/happy-slaves-the-peculiar-story-of-three-virginia-school-textbooks/article_47e79d49-eac8-575d-ac9d-1c6fce52328f.amp.html
Eaton, how does somebody erase history? How does anybody “erase” the Civil War, or Reconstruction, or the Great Depression?
John Donald Watkins.
The statues are symbols of White Power.....They were erected years after the civil war as Jim Crow laws were springing up as a big FU to the Richmond African American community. The men they honor committed Treason and went to war to keep the right to own humans...take them down and send them to museums where their true stories can be told...
Which museums, Hal?
Big ones fer sure, Marshall.
