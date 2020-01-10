Leave statues to history,

move into 21st century

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I do not understand how the statues of Confederate heroes on Monument Avenue are offensive. The Civil War was fought to preserve the way of life in the South at that time. The Civil War took place in history and that is that. Trying to erase it from history is a grave mistake. I am a Richmond native and was educated at the University of Richmond, an institution of higher learning where I was taught to "Look forward," not backward. So, leave the statues alone and move forward into the 21st century. We should be more concerned about national affairs that are affecting our national security and be alarmed by what is happening in Iran.

John Donald Watkins.

Midlothian.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription