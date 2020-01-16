Leave the monuments,

add explanatory signs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We should not attempt to erase history, nor should we glorify past events and mindsets that are now seen as reprehensible. The widespread erection of Confederate monuments was not to acknowledge facts but to glorify the "Lost Cause" and defy efforts to improve the "way of life" our black citizens were forced to endure.

My preference is to remove some statues but allow those on Monument Avenue to remain with prominent signage to accurately contextualize the reasons they were erected. The avenue could in effect be an open-air museum. What a great way to move into the 21st century.

Edward Adams.

Richmond.

