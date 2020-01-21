Majority of Virginians
want gun legislation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Here are a few things I would like my friends to know about the gun-rights rally that took place in Richmond on Monday:
• There is no legislation pending in our General Assembly that will take any guns away from any citizens in Virginia. Absolutely none.
• The Virginia Citizens Defense League has been rallying many counties in our commonwealth to make Second Amendment sanctuaries for guns. I want you to read that out loud: a sanctuary for a gun. Not a student in a classroom, or a parishioner in a church, or a Jewish person in a synagogue — a gun. This “sanctuary” movement was in direct response to the elections in November when the Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in our General Assembly.
• Speaking of elections, every candidate discussed gun control in his or her election ads. Some took the “you will not take my guns” approach, but the majority who won ran on the platform of commonsense gun legislation. Elections have consequences and the majority of Virginians want gun legislation passed.
• I have walked on the steps of the Capitol with people trying to intimidate with their weapons. I have no problem with people carrying guns. I do have a problem when someone is using his or her gun to intimidate others. That is not responsible gun ownership.
• This gun-rights rally is held every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day here in Virginia. It is another subliminal (or not so subliminal) racist move by white men and women to put people of color “in their place.” Their mere presence with guns at the Capitol on a day designated to remember a man who fought for equal rights and desegregation is abysmal.
I am safe. My parents are safe. Please do not believe those who say Virginia wants to take guns. Here is a reminder: Virginia is for lovers.
Heather Jenkins.
Richmond.
"There is no legislation pending in our General Assembly that will take any guns away from any citizens in Virginia. Absolutely none."
Demonstrably false - guns will be denied to VA citizens, and gun owners will be turned into felons the instant they fail to comply with said "new laws"... and make no mistake, guns will be banned / confiscated.
This is a con-VEN-ient (and trite) canard - similar to the one that characterizes smaller tax increases as tax cuts.
IF these new laws do not infringe on anyone's ability to own / purchase / loan / bequeath or bear arms - then what's the point?
