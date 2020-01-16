'Medicare for All'
could bankrupt country
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During this election season, we continue to hear Democratic candidates and others talk about how "Medicare for All" will provide the best health care for everyone in America. All this in the face of more and more health care professionals refusing to take new patients who are covered by Medicare or Medicaid. Our representatives in Washington allude to supporting public options plans, such as Pete Buttigieg’s “Medicare for All Who Want It.” Yet no one talks about the staggering costs associated with free medical coverage for millions of Americans at the expense of individuals and businesses. A recent study showed that these plans would force one-third of Americans off their current employer-backed health care coverage, replacing it with an unknown and unproven system run entirely by the federal government. "Medicare for All" plans will bankrupt the country, raise taxes and put quality care — the envy of the free world — in total jeopardy. Our representatives in Washington should focus on real health care reforms that will lower costs, make prescription drugs more affordable and build on America’s innovative health system. We do not need more government overreach with a “free” health care system that says, “Oh, I’m sorry. You’ll have to wait six months to a year for that hip or knee replacement.”
Robert Dutton.
Henrico.
Combine "free" healthcare with an open border and - Voila! - the fun times will really begin.
