Meir's words
still resonate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the controversy of removing the Civil War/Confederate monuments from Monument Avenue, everybody could learn and should reflect on the "Thought for Today" by former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in Tuesday's RTD: "One cannot and must try not to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present." History is to be remembered and learned from — not to be repeated.
Wallace Vickery.
Glen Allen.
These memorials in no way tell the truth about our REAL history... Here in is the real issue... ~~~ Bob
Wallace Vickery -- I would add a quote from George Santayana........."Those who are ignorant of history are destined to repeat it."
