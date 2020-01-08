Meir's words

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the controversy of removing the Civil War/Confederate monuments from Monument Avenue, everybody could learn and should reflect on the "Thought for Today" by former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in Tuesday's RTD: "One cannot and must try not to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present." History is to be remembered and learned from — not to be repeated.

Wallace Vickery.

Glen Allen.

