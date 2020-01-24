Misdelivered mail
an ongoing problem
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For the third time in as many weeks, I received what likely was an important piece of mail addressed to someone in the neighborhood. The first piece of misdelivered mail I received last month was a check for a business address. Several days ago, I received someone’s insurance company statement, and the most recent mistaken delivery brought a piece of mail from the U.S. Treasury Department. None of these are mine. Is it too much to ask that the carriers get the mail straight? I have called the Westhampton post office branch, but I have yet to catch the manager there. Isn’t the manager supposed to be managing? I have just taken to calling the people that the mail belongs to so they can come pick it up. I don’t trust giving it back to the carrier. This has been an on-and-off problem for years — sometimes it gets better, then worse again. Right now it’s worse again.
Carol Whitney.
Henrico.
We have the same issues out here in Hanover. I would recommend placing it back in your "outgoing" mail and keep your fingers crossed that they get it to the correct address.
