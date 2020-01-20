Mitigation needed now
to save threatened birds
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am 16 years old and president of the Blue Ridge Young Birders Club. Every summer, club members drive from the Charlottesville area to Hampton to look for gull-billed terns, one of the many species of terns and gulls that breed on a Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel island.
I was very upset to learn that this large colony will be destroyed if Gov. Ralph Northam and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries do not act immediately to build an alternate nesting island on Hampton Flats, as the original nesting site is in the way of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion.
I’ve never seen a gull-billed tern in Virginia, but it’s not for lack of trying — it is a state threatened species. Even though the Virginia Wildlife Action Plan calls for “intense and immediate management action” to save species in this category, the tiny fraction of the overall construction budget needed to create alternate habitat for the colony has not been authorized.
On July 4, my brother and I spent a full day looking specifically for gull-billed terns. We saw many royal, common and sandwich terns, often flying toward the colony with fish in their beaks, but the gull-billed tern eluded us. We told each other that we would try again next summer.
Members of my club are some of the very few people our age who are aware of the HRBT tern colony and who will notice its absence, but we are all affected as the diversity and resilience of our environment is degraded regularly and relentlessly. By allowing the tern colony to be destroyed without mitigation, Virginia’s government destroys the ability of more people to experience the beauty and wonder of these birds, and continues a dangerous precedent of destruction of nature without regard for the consequences. Our Virginia leaders need to take immediate action to mitigate the project by constructing an alternate island and save these birds for our future.
Ezra Staengl.
Afton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.