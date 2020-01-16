Monuments should remain
as cultural enrichment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It would be a cultural tragedy for the city of Richmond to remove or cover its monuments. I would urge critics of the statues to learn to appreciate them for their aesthetic value, if nothing else.
I have not had to face the racial discrimination that a large portion of the population of this country has. Nevertheless, I detest certain ideas that are associated with artworks that I can still find enjoyment in. For example, I have often privately criticized certain elements of Christian doctrine, but that doesn’t stop me from reading portions of the Bible that I consider to be works of literary genius.
This line of reasoning is only meant to be extended to works of art rather than pieces of cheap propaganda. For example, I would take no issue with a theater that chose to screen "Gone with the Wind," but I would criticize the same theater if it screened the 1915 version of "The Birth of a Nation."
Like many Richmonders, I don’t think the statues are works of racist propaganda. Instead, I view the statues as a futile artistic attempt by the postwar South to reconcile its Reconstruction-era emasculation at the hands of the North by romanticizing the legacy of its soldiers, who fought for slavery. This is not an uncommon practice among nations in response to the loss of a spiritually devastating war fought over divisive moral grounds (i.e. Vietnam War Memorial).
I believe that Richmond’s monuments were originally rooted in the same psychology that drives misguided Southern apologists. However, I doubt that tearing them down will accomplish anything other than reanimating that dying philosophy.
The statues, despite their history, should remain on Monument Avenue because fine art always enriches culture, even if the artist was wrong-minded.
William Palicia.
Mechanicsville.
