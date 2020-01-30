Navy Hill missing piece
to a better Richmond
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond is poised to reclaim its spot among our nation’s great cities. While there is still much work to be done, we have begun addressing the issues of schools, housing and our fraught history. The food and arts scenes are focusing national and international attention on Richmond, attracting visitors — and investors — who want to be part of an exciting rebirth. The higher education and health care sectors are driving growth and innovation.
The missing piece is an active and vibrant city center that provides jobs, housing, entertainment and other benefits all tied to an improving transportation system that is providing more and better access to these amenities and benefits. The Navy Hill project is that missing piece.
City Council must continue to perform due diligence, ask questions and demand answers, but it must approve the project. There will never be another opportunity where local leaders and investors have come together to offer a plan that will improve the lives and opportunities for our citizens while driving economic development and growth. Call it enlightened self-interest, but such interest is at the heart of every major redevelopment project from The Marshall Plan to the rebuilding of Lower Manhattan after 9/11/.
By approving Navy Hill, City Council will send a signal to our citizens and future investors, including those interested in the Diamond site, that it is committed to a future for Richmond that is progressive in its economic vision and committed to providing jobs and housing for an increasingly diverse population.
What message does it send if this creative, locally developed and funded complete plan is rejected? What is the alternative?
Brian Shaw.
Richmond.
Is the writer of this letter is the Brian Shaw who is an assistant To the President
Virginia Commonwealth University, Michael Rao? Recall the endorsement that Michael Rao made for the Navy Hill that was written by NH District Corp. Why VCU is involved in the Navy Hill project at all? The link: https://www.richmond.com/news/local/vcu-president-s-column-endorsing-nh-district-corp-s-coliseum/article_0f968271-4077-533a-9b00-c712e5920af6.html
