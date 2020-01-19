No similarity of motive
in downing of airliners
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent Letter to the Editor, Laurel Snode compared the shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner by Iran to a 1988 shooting down of an Iranian airliner by the U.S. Navy. Snode wrote, "In both cases, humans experiencing fear in the fog of war mistakenly slaughtered civilians." What a load of hog swill to put these two drastically different incidents in the same breath.
The Ukrainian airline had just taken off from Tehran airport toward its destination when it was hit by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, on the same night Iran launched dozens of missiles toward American military bases in Iraq.
In 1988, the Iranian civilian airliner flew directly toward the U.S. Navy's guided-missile cruiser USS Vincennes, which was sailing in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea. The Iranian airliner was using a military transponder, in essence identifying itself as a military aircraft, not a civilian aircraft. This Iranian aircraft was nonresponsive to numerous radio calls from the Vincennes to change course. The plane continued its flight path, directly toward the Navy ship in the manner of a suicide mission. The Navy ship defended itself, and the situation reports afterward cleared the United States and the U.S. Navy of any culpability.
The downing of the Ukrainian airline is entirely on the Iranians. Yes, innocent lives were lost in both of these incidents, but to compare these events as similar in insulting. One incident was intentionally offensive, the other was strictly defensive.
Peter Russell.
Henrico.
