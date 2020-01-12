Northam's Lee remarks
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam declared that the statues of Gen. Robert E. Lee are "offensive." In doing so, the governor is himself being offensive to those Virginians and other Americans who venerate Lee. As Northam frequently reminds us, we now live in a more diverse state. Consequently and increasingly, we have fewer shared values. For a diverse people to live together harmoniously and peacefully, it is essential that we respect one another. Such mutual respect requires that we refrain from disparaging those things that our fellow citizens hold sacred. It is regrettable that our governor has been a voice for division and rancor, and not a unifying leader. If we are sincere in promoting diversity and inclusion, we must ensure that those with whom we differ are given a seat at the table.
Stephen C. Price.
Philomont.
