Openly carry weapons
in nonthreatening manner
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Virginia it is legal to openly carry a firearm, but I do question when openly carrying a firearm crosses the line to brandishing a firearm. The Code of Virginia, § 18.2-282 states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to point, hold, or brandish any firearm… whether capable of being fired or not, in such a manner as to reasonably induce fear in the mind of another.” This is somewhat subjective, and some might find assault-style rifles threatening in and of themselves.
If someone is carrying an assault-style rifle over his or her shoulder, with the muzzle pointing up, this is a safe carry position and is nonthreatening. However, if the rifle is being carried on a sling in front across the chest in the ready position, this would cause me an abundance of concern. Add to this that some people who attended the recent Second Amendment rally at the state Capitol were wearing masks, helmets and were dressed in combat gear in what should be a peaceful public place. I would have been concerned about their mental and emotional state, and yes, I would have felt fear due to their apparent readiness to fire. I believe this to meet the “hold” and “manner” stipulations in the Code.
Recent Correspondent of the Day Carole Edwards expressed feeling intimidated from being in the public space of our Capitol grounds. Other events were cancelled, and many stayed away due to safety concerns, and fear is about being concerned for one’s safety. Therefore, when even the Second Amendment groups argue to enforce the laws that are already on the books, I believe Code of Virginia § 18.2-282 is such a law, and if you carry a weapon in public, it should be over your shoulder or in a holster.
John Vance.
Chesterfield.
