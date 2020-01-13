Parent gets soaked
for rainy day wreck
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In November, during a rainstorm, my son slid off the road into a guardrail on Interstate 64. He dented the metal rail but thankfully there were no significant injuries. In January, we received a letter from VDOT telling us we would be receiving a bill for the damage. I hadn't heard of this as that is the point of guardrails but thought to myself, "OK. How much could it be to hammer out a piece of metal?"
To my shock, a week later we received a bill for nearly $5,000, including a 10% "inspection fee." This was significantly more than the damage to the vehicle. VDOT essentially just forwarded the bill from the contractor.
Someone needs to investigate this scam. In the meantime, I will investigate what it takes to become a contractor for VDOT.
Dave Jarvis.
Glen Allen.
