Parent gets soaked

for rainy day wreck

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In November, during a rainstorm, my son slid off the road into a guardrail on Interstate 64. He dented the metal rail but thankfully there were no significant injuries. In January, we received a letter from VDOT telling us we would be receiving a bill for the damage. I hadn't heard of this as that is the point of guardrails but thought to myself, "OK. How much could it be to hammer out a piece of metal?"

To my shock, a week later we received a bill for nearly $5,000, including a 10% "inspection fee." This was significantly more than the damage to the vehicle. VDOT essentially just forwarded the bill from the contractor.

Someone needs to investigate this scam. In the meantime, I will investigate what it takes to become a contractor for VDOT.

Dave Jarvis.

Glen Allen.

