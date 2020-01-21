'Peaceful' gun rally

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Even without mass arrests or outbreaks of violence, if Lobby Day’s 2020 demonstration is remembered as “peaceful,” that should come with an asterisk.

Heading into a massive armed demonstration held on the same day the nation honored a civil rights martyr, authorities arrested a handful of suspects related to the rally with ties to white supremacist groups.

Guns were banned at both Capitol Square and in the Pocahontas Building, and fencing and checkpoints surrounded the statehouse. Wearing a mask in public might be a state crime, but openly carrying an assault weapon without a permit is not.

Counterprotesters, who in the past held their own event at the Bell Tower but did not engage armed foes, stayed away over legitimate security concerns after being confronted by paramilitary groups during the special session in July. Student activists spent the night in lawmakers’ offices to be there safely on Lobby Day.

One delegate, the target of death threats because of bogus conspiracy theories, spent the day in a safe house. Another delegate, a woman of color, disguised herself outside.

Additionally, the former capital of the Confederacy braced for the same kind of hate-fueled violence that Charlottesville endured, especially after yet another inflammatory tweet from President Donald Trump.

Let’s just say that none of this preceded the many Martin Luther King Jr. Day gun violence prevention vigils in the past.

Michael Fox.

Crozet.

