Persistence needed to get
Global Entry interview
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding Correspondent of the Day Margaret Mayer's letter, “Global Entry strewn with stumbling blocks,” she stated that no interviews are being held at the Richmond International Airport office. My wife and I had interviews at the Richmond airport enrollment center in October. The only way you can schedule the interview is through the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) website after you create an account, complete the application and get conditionally approved. When this happened for us, I kept trying to schedule interviews through the TTP website for the Richmond office and kept receiving, as did Mayer, a message that stated “no interviews available at this location.” I finally contacted the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Richmond airport to find out why they were not scheduling interviews. I was informed that interviews must be scheduled via the TTP website, and they only publish interview dates online for the Richmond office approximately 30 days in advance. They told me dates for October would be available online Sept. 1.
If you want to find out when dates will be available online, contact them at (804) 226-9675 and be patient — someone is not in that office full-time. You also have to just keep checking the TTP website for available dates, and eventually some will show up. It’s a small stumbling block, but you don’t have to drive to Dulles International Airport for an interview. Each person applying for Global Entry must create their own account on the TTP site. And when you schedule interviews, each person has to schedule a separate interview online. My wife and I scheduled back-to-back interviews. When we arrived at the enrollment center, the Customs officer invited both of us to join him at the same time and conducted the interviews and enrollment process. It was a very pleasant experience and there were no stumbling blocks.
Gary Schemmel.
Glen Allen.
