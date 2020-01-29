Political motives drive
use of impeachment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the midst of the highly polarizing impeachment hearings, I think there’s only one way for the American people to collectively make sense of what’s going on and accept whatever outcome arrives: Take the emotion out of it. People need to quit attacking and supporting the “morals” or lack thereof that they believe are driving each member of Congress. Personal beliefs and sound consciences aren’t what are leading Democrats to prosecute and Republicans to defend President Donald Trump. Impeachment, as taught by my AP government teacher, is a purely political tool. Sure, it has all the bells and whistles of a real court case, and it is in the Constitution to maintain the people’s check on government, but it’s not going to throw down the hammer of justice on deserving wrongdoers. There’s no “good and evil” involved, and placing blame on the other will turn into hypocrisy when the roles are eventually reversed. It always will be a vessel of the litigating party to expose the other side, and give the defense an opportunity to increase their ratings. It’s important that the ability to impeach is always a power given to our representative government, but we collectively have to take the entire process at face value. No matter the contentions made, witnesses called or ruling held, impeachment is a political device used by those with purely political motives.
Amelia Walker.
Moseley.
