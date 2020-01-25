Popular Vote Compact
could level playing field
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I've watched as an exciting state law has gradually been enacted across the country for more than a decade. Now it is Virginia's turn to pass the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would eliminate the Electoral College. As things now stand, 12 so-called “battleground” states like Ohio and Florida, and their considerable blocks of electoral votes, hold the power to decide presidential elections. The candidates pour virtually all of their money, time and energy into those big “swing” states, while the other 38 — which can be counted on to vote either Democrat or Republican every time — are virtually ignored.
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact reforms the system by requiring presidential candidates to win the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia in order to get the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the White House. When that happens, no presidential candidate will be able to afford to ignore any state or any voter. Every voter in every state — red, blue or purple — will be politically relevant in every presidential election.
Joshua Pritikin.
Henrico.
