Possession of weapons

doesn't lead to violence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Monday, Virginians on both sides of the "gun debate" exhibited the degree of class and sensibility for which this state has been known since the time of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Literally tens of thousands of armed citizens demonstrated that mere possession and bearing of arms, in accordance with their rights as clearly enumerated in the United States Constitution, had nothing to do with firearm violence. This should be a clear, irrefutable lesson to our governor, senators and delegates that restrictive gun laws are likely not as necessary, popular, desirable or as politically attractive as they might believe.

Barklie Zimmerman.

Richmond.

