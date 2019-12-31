Proud JFK grad cherishes
memories of former school
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In reference to the recent RTD news story, "15 years after merger, Kennedy alumni push for restoration of high school's name," I am a proud graduate and a member of the 1969 class of John F. Kennedy High School (JFK) and part of the Kougar Nation. In September 1968, the inaugural senior class of JFK High School entered the facility for the very first time and started on a life-changing journey. Before entering the school we selected our school colors and mascot. The mascot was painted on the walls throughout the building in scarlet and gold for all to see.
We might have come from different schools and backgrounds; however, like true classmates, we bonded. On Tuesday, June 10, 1969, my classmates and I walked across the stage of the historic Mosque Auditorium, accepted our diplomas and transitioned into the real world. At the time, I did not know that I would be the first male student from JFK to receive his diploma.
We never imagined that one day the school — because of a political power struggle — would lose its identity. We never anticipated the name John F. Kennedy High School would be stripped from the building and the Kougar painted over.
While I deeply cherished my freshman through junior years at Armstrong High School, it is excruciating to pass what is now Armstrong and not think of my days at JFK. The name change amounts to saying JFK never existed. The impact of the decision to change the name 15 years ago still resonates heavily on the hearts of JFK educators, graduates and attendees.
I agree with 1974 JFK grad Dennis Mallory's statement that the name might have been removed from the building, but Kennedy's pride and spirit will burn forever.
Walter Allmon.
Chesterfield.
My ex-wife was a graduate...........1983.
