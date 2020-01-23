Pulse lanes complicate

driving on Broad Street

Editor, Times Dispatch:

The GRTC Pulse bus system is the worst implementation in our city to date. Broad Street used to be a straight shot, but now the lanes curve back and forth to accommodate bus lanes, making it impossible for drivers to navigate. As a teenager who recently got his driver's license, I can attest that it is dangerous for drivers because of how difficult it is to navigate.

Richmond needs better public transportation, and I can see why many people think the Pulse bus system is the answer. The problem is that not many people use it. We need to restore Broad Street to what it used to be: simple, straight and easy to navigate.

David J. McCracken.

Henrico.

