Put politics aside

and try to get along

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I agree with correspondent John L. Horton who, in his Letter to the Editor "We've come too far to behave so poorly," says that we are simply too prosperous a nation to be overwhelmed by political polarization.

Our society’s unending obsession with politics has made it seem like we live in two different Americas: one sprinting into a future that might be a utopia, and one desperately trying to return to the 1950s. As a high school senior and a new voter this year, I can feel that divide even among the students at my school. As a person with very complicated political beliefs and no party affiliation, I sometimes feel like an outsider, even though most Americans probably feel similarly. How do I get through high school despite these differences in politics?

I do it simply by being kind to everybody. I know that my political views are different from those of both my liberal and conservative friends and teachers. I occasionally debate my classmates about certain political issues. However, I try to steer clear of politics and simply respect those around me.

Our population is obsessed with politics today, but if we take politics out of the equation, most Americans have the same goals: financial stability and a supportive family and community. Most of our daily tasks and concerns aren’t that different once we forget about politics. We all want to help our community. If we forget about politics for just a few hours and redirect our energy toward helping our communities, this will go a long way to solving today’s political polarization.

Griffin McCray.

Richmond.

