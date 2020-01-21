Rally got much coverage

while killings got little

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While The Times-Dispatch devoted several pages and many column inches to the gun rights protest at the State Capitol, a story about public shootings in Texas and Missouri where three people died and many others were injured received 6 inches on Page A13.

Mark Sprowl.

Mechanicsville.

