Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While The Times-Dispatch devoted several pages and many column inches to the gun rights protest at the State Capitol, a story about public shootings in Texas and Missouri where three people died and many others were injured received 6 inches on Page A13.
Mark Sprowl.
Mechanicsville.
