Reaction to drone strike

puzzles reader

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Jeepers — President Barack Obama authorized more than 500 drone strikes, which killed lower and middle level terrorists, and he ordered the killing of Osama bin Laden, an old guy cut off from the world and unable to cause any additional damage. America celebrated. President Donald Trump ordered a strike to kill Qassem Soleimani, one of the worst mass murders of today who was actively directing terror, and people are saying America did a bad thing. I’m confused — I always thought actively killing innocents was a bad thing and those who do so should be punished as soon as possible.

Mike Carroll.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription