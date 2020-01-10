Reaction to drone strike
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Jeepers — President Barack Obama authorized more than 500 drone strikes, which killed lower and middle level terrorists, and he ordered the killing of Osama bin Laden, an old guy cut off from the world and unable to cause any additional damage. America celebrated. President Donald Trump ordered a strike to kill Qassem Soleimani, one of the worst mass murders of today who was actively directing terror, and people are saying America did a bad thing. I’m confused — I always thought actively killing innocents was a bad thing and those who do so should be punished as soon as possible.
Mike Carroll.
Richmond.
I don't believe the President did a bad thing, just a stupid thing. Or maybe not -- we could have killed the general many times over the past several years. Why right now?
some people are just stupid.
BIG DIFFERENCE between a another country's government official and some state-less terrorist... BTW, we have 500,000 innocent Iraqi deaths on our hands... Who in our government should be targeted??? ~~~ Bob
Mebbe we should approach Rump's new press secretary for a comment. "Stephanie Grisham is Trump’s newest press secretary who (as of today) has more DUIs than press conferences under her belt. Grisham has made a career out of filing false expense claims, intimidating members of the press, and dodging a glaring trifecta of plagiarism accusations."
A normal reaction from a normal American... and yet the usual suspects will be nonplussed, and contort themselves into rhetorical pretzels as they try to justify their righteous indignation / outrage over this terrorist butcher being blasted into purgatory.
Rest assured Mike - this is a good thing. All you need do is note the hysterical reaction of subversives to confirm that this is a win for America.
Mike is confused because the Faux News fails to pass along little details like Osama Bin Laden was taken legally in a war zone as an act of war.
Rump assassinated Soleimani in a civilian zone near an international airport. No problem if you disregard rules of engagement and the rule of law, as Tommie apparently has no problem doing.
And let us not forget the anticipated retaliation from Iran that compounded the deaths with a plane full of innocent Ukranian citizens.
After three years Rump's lack of experience, judgement, and competence are abundantly apparent.
Dissent is not disloyalty. Neither is it subversive.
Mike Carroll,
A few facts....Killing Suleimani does not make us safer....Suleimani's goal was to get all American troops out of Iraq...By Trump taking this ill advised action the Iraqi government is in the process of throwing all Americans out of Iraq. Trump has single handedly achieved the number one goal of the Iranians.... Killing bad guys is good..But the trick is to have a plan for what comes after the assassination....Trump acted in a moment of pique and we're going to be less safe for a very long time...
