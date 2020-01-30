Reader applauds council
for move to stop Navy Hill
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to Richmond City Council members for their request to stop the Navy Hill project. Given the pressure that I hear they are under, it takes some political bravery to fight the Navy Hill gang.
We have not even stopped paying money to the Redskins and now some new “big players” are trying to take our land and our tax money to pay for their deal.
I’m sick of my city and me being played for fools. Remember 6th Street Marketplace? Spend tax dollars and use city property to save the downtown retail companies. How did that work out? Or the Main Street Station Market? Then there's the continual rebuilding of the 17th Street Market.
The Navy Hill project sounds like a bigger version of the Redskins training center deal. At least with the Redskins we only gave away one block of land and only a half-million dollars a year of our tax money all so some footballers can prance around on a field for six weeks.
This time we’re talking about real money. The NH District Corp., the development group behind the Navy Hill project, gets free land and 30 years of tax money that would be better spent on schools, teacher salaries and reducing our high utilities taxes. And what do we get? A $300 million stadium that will — like our current coliseum — not have enough bookings to pay for its maintenance. With all the money NH District Corp. is pouring into advertising and endorsements, you know they plan to make a fortune for themselves on the Navy Hill project.
I don’t like us being played for fools. If we keep falling for deals like this, we will earn a reputation as easy dupes for developers and the moneyed class.
Bruce MacAlister.
Richmond.
