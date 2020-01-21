Reader: Armed citizens
not inherently dangerous
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After attending the peaceable demonstration yesterday with tens of thousands of my fellow citizens, I was quite pleased that nothing bad happened and the only arrest involved a woman who refused to remove a face mask after being warned twice by police.
Not only did this even reinforce the truth that armed citizens are not inherently dangerous, but that our First and Second Amendment rights go hand in hand. Loss of one right inevitably jeopardizes the others.
Hats off to police officers from several agencies who very professionally kept order and handled a difficult job with aplomb. It also was awesome to see some off-duty cops there to stand up for the First and Second Amendments.
We made our voices heard, but it remains to be seen if the politicians were listening.
Jeff Kleb.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Jeff,
You all protested and made your voices heard and you had that right...Today the GA proceeded with new gun law legislation...The Senate has already voted on and passed several measures aimed at curbing gun violence. The House is expected to move on some of these bills as soon as Tuesday. "According to Jake Rubenstein, a spokesman for Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn, Democrats in the House are not going to waiver on gun legislation. “Virginians spoke very clearly on Election Day. They demanded action. We will fulfill their mandate and pass common-sense gun violence prevention that make our communities safer.” Dell. Mike Mullin (D) from Newport News says he does not expect any Democrats to vote any different after Monday’s events. “I think Virginians had an opportunity to debate this fully on November 5th, and that there was a strong mandate given to us for common sense-gun legislation.” (Brandon Jarvis2020)
Elections have consequences.....Virginia examined your argument and rejected it....
"armed citizens are not inherently dangerous"
Of course not - the vast majority of gun rights advocates are "very fine" folk... normal Americans know this - and don't get the vapors at the prospect of law-abiding citizens bearing arms.
GFZ's on the other hand...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.