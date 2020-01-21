Reader: Armed citizens

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After attending the peaceable demonstration yesterday with tens of thousands of my fellow citizens, I was quite pleased that nothing bad happened and the only arrest involved a woman who refused to remove a face mask after being warned twice by police.

Not only did this even reinforce the truth that armed citizens are not inherently dangerous, but that our First and Second Amendment rights go hand in hand. Loss of one right inevitably jeopardizes the others.

Hats off to police officers from several agencies who very professionally kept order and handled a difficult job with aplomb. It also was awesome to see some off-duty cops there to stand up for the First and Second Amendments.

We made our voices heard, but it remains to be seen if the politicians were listening.

Jeff Kleb.

Mechanicsville.

