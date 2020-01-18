Reader asks questions
about needs vs. wants
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Concerning the "assault rifle" issue, the question's been asked, "Why does anyone need a gun that takes more than 10 rounds?"
That's a fair question for those unfamiliar with firearms to ask, and in a way I don't blame them for asking, but let's take the "Why does anyone need ..." question a bit further.
"Why does anyone need a car that goes faster than 65 mph?"
"Why does anyone need a pickup truck if they don't have a business that requires one?"
"Why does anyone need a minivan when a sedan will do?"
"Why does anyone need a motorcycle? Those things are dangerous!"
"Why does anyone need a Sea-Doo when a johnboat with an electric outboard will do?"
"Why does anyone need a salary of more than $100,000 a year?"
"Why does anyone need a house of more than 3,000 square feet?"
"Why does anyone need more than two children?"
Now some readers might be laughing at the questions and, honestly, so am I. But rest assured, there are those out there who aren't laughing, and who think these are legitimate questions, and aren't afraid to ask them. And some day, they might not be shy about about coming after something that's near and dear to your heart, as harmless and innocuous as it seems to you.
And when that day comes, remember where it all started.
A long time ago, Gen. George Washington said it much better than I could: "Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty."
Wayne Antoniazzi.
Henrico.
