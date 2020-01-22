Reader calls on voters
to 'impeach' Democrats
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Even the most partisan Democrat would have to admit the chances of the impeachment case against President Donald Trump succeeding with a Republican-controlled Senate are virtually nonexistent. Beside the fact that the House of Representatives' vote was purely along party lines, the evidence presented by House Democrats was among the weakest in history and falls far short of the Constitution’s threshold requirement of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
The only credible case for impeachment in this election year of 2020 should be brought by the American voter at the ballot box in November. Voters should reject a Democratic Party that has betrayed and undermined some of our most cherished American values. This is a party that has ignored the rule of law by not only opposing more stringent border security to prevent illegal immigration, but has openly called for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and stood in general opposition to statewide voter ID laws designed to prevent illegal voting. Also, it was members of the Democratic Party who voted unanimously against Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobd Act in 2017 that has lowered the tax burden on millions of American families.
Finally, this is a party that has all but rejected two of the most sacred Judeo-Christian beliefs upon which this country was founded (sanctity of life, sanctity of marriage) by embracing candidates who endorse abortion on demand and same-sex marriage.
Hopefully, voters will recognize the pattern of these extreme, nontraditional views and use the ballot box this November to impeach proponents of such views. In words often attributed to Sir Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing.”
David Edmunds.
Midlothian.
So, David is part of three monkeys... You know... See no evil... Hear no evil... Say no evil... WHAT A BLIND IDIOT!!! ~~~ Bob
