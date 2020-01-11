Reader hopes new slate
will be more progressive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Borrowing lyrics from the Beatles, "A Day In The Life": “I read the news today, oh boy.”
Well, instead of actually reading the news, as many others did, I watched the TV news the other morning and saw that everyone was hyped about the first female speaker of the House of Delegates. While trying to awaken myself for the workday, I thought of a Letter to the Editor I wrote in April 2018, “Boomers are depressed by lack of progressivism,” in which I lamented the lack of progress for people of color, those of different nationalities, LGBT individuals and more. I could share personal challenges from my 66 years that would support my opinions, but I will make this a short letter.
Our political leaders have had the absolute power to advance changes all along. Although I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican, I offer best wishes to Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn, as well as all of the newly elected lawmakers with their endeavors during the 2020 General Assembly.
I truly hope that progressivism will be the philosophy of those innovative individuals, and not merely a campaign soapbox they used to be elected to office.
Rick Knight.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.