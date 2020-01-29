Reader notes differences

Republicans claim the impeachment of President Donald Trump is a sham. I would like to remind them of the impeachment hearings for President Richard M. Nixon. What Nixon did was only a fraction of the crimes that Trump has committed. I am a constitutionalist and Trump has violated the meaning and wording of what our Founding Fathers' wrote and meant in this fundamental document. The main difference between then and now is the Republican Party had honor and asked Nixon to resign. That's something they lack today.

Michael B. Key.

Doswell.

