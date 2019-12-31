Reader offended by
legal advocate's remark
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent news story by RTD's Ali Rockett, Chesterfield legal advocate BeKura Shabazz states, "Right now, a crime of moral turpitude is worse than murder." My son died in May due to another person's actions. I can tell you murder is the worst possible thing. It is offensive to me that Shabazz considers her conviction on a charge of identity theft worse than murder.
Christy Farmer.
Mechanicsville.
