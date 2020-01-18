Reader offers additions
to proposed gun laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the start of this year’s General Assembly session focused on “commonsense” gun legislation, I propose the following provisions be included in every gun control bill and law passed this year:
• If there is no decrease in gun violence directly associated with the law, the law will be automatically revoked after two years.
• If the law is revoked, all guns or accessories confiscated by the state or local officials due to the law will be returned to their rightful owners. Any guns or accessories damaged or lost will be repaired or replaced by the state.
• The law will include a provision specifying a reduction in the funding, staffing and level of security associated with the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government at the state and local levels.
If these “commonsense” laws are truly to reduce gun violence, then the governor and General Assembly will have no problems including these “commonsense” provisions.
Frank Gillett.
Midlothian.
