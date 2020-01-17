Reader pleads for
due diligence on guns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For General Assembly Democrats, the time has come for them to do their due diligence on gun control.
They must show America that Virginia can lead at something beside campus massacres and white supremacist rallies.
Similar to motor vehicle control, the state should control all gun purchases — especially assault-style weapons — should license private collectors and ensure training for new buyers.
For heaven's sake, get control of guns in every way imaginable, and fill up empty jail cells with violators.
Ernest Irby.
Henrico.
