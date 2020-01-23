Reader puzzled by concern

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After the church shooting in Texas, where a member of a security detail shot and killed the murderer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said, "I don’t feel safer going to my church knowing that somebody could be sitting next to me with weapons."

For the left, the Second Amendment issue isn't about facts, it's about feelings.

In this particular instance, a good guy with a gun saved lives. Further, why would any person be nervous or apprehensive at the prospect of law-abiding citizens exercising their constitutional right in order to defend themselves, their families or their congregations?

Tom Eaton.

Chesterfield.

