Reader urges lawmakers
to note sanctuary support
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Jeff Schapiro’s recent column read like an imperial palace missive issued by the last czar of Russia regarding the “unwashed masses.”
Like the RTD, Gov. Ralph Northam’s Beltway Democratic allies and the Soros-Bloomberg funders try to paint Second Amendment supporters as irresponsible people on society’s fringe whose opinions should be arbitrarily dismissed.
It must be remembered that more than half of Virginia’s counties passed various Second Amendment resolutions. These local governments have respectfully voiced opposition, through petition and resolution, to the various General Assembly gun proposals. These local governments consist of honorable men and women of standing. They are well respected in their communities, often well-educated, purposeful, dedicated, patriotic and successful in a wide variety of professional endeavors. These local elected officials are worthy of respect. The Virginia General Assembly would do well to listen to them.
Greg Eanes.
Mayor,
Crewe.
