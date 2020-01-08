Recognize greatness
with new memorials
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The concern pertaining to the removal of statues in Richmond is a reminder of the 1930s when Adolph Hitler in Germany and Benito Mussolini in Italy began destroying all of the statues of which they did not approve in their cities. It is prudent to learn from the past. New parks, buildings, bridges, tunnels and roadways offer opportunities for contributing citizens to be recognized for their efforts. There will, hopefully, always be a wide spectrum of choices upon which citizens can ponder and make decisions.
Virginia S. (Jinny) Goodman.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.