Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The upcoming General Assembly session will provide a marvelous opportunity to greatly reduce the substance use disorder epidemic in our commonwealth.
A proposed stronger safe harbor/safe reporting law would allow addicts to present to first responders and be assured that their presence and any person overdosing does not create or add to legal problems that they might have. Overdose victims die daily because people with them are at risk of being arrested if they help the addict reach medical care. Saving a life should not be a crime.
We need our partners in the legal system to take a prompt response to parole violations. Addicts in the legal system are frequently in sober living houses on parole. If they relapse, they must leave these homes for the safety of other participants. The ability to promptly take into custody “toxic” individuals who have violated parole is necessary for that individual’s recovery, and it can save his or her life. It also is critical that we prevent the further felonization of an addiction relapse.
We need to recognize authentic peer-to-peer recovery services/processes as a proven, data-driven solution to helping addicts reach and maintain long-term recovery in a cost-effective manner. Addiction recovery organizations take in addicts from concerned families, the court system and the prison system. These organizations provide a safe environment from the moment those with substance abuse issues arrive. Same-day admission into a secured recovery and treatment environment is paramount. Welcoming people into an immediate solution must be the answer wherever they present. A referral or a future appointment is meaningless to a chemically dependent person; timing is crucial.
It’s time to value, financially support and allow participation in shaping policies to the many emerging small businesses in the authentic recovering support provider space.
Jim Walker,
Board Chairman,
McShin Foundation.
Richmond.
