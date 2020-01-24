Recycling programs
still worthwhile
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Reduce, reuse, recycle: These three words have been ingrained in my mind since early elementary school. I can still feel the crunch of the aluminum can before I threw it in the bin. At that time I had no idea where the bin’s journey ended. In a recent news story, “Chesterfield officials mull changes to the curbside recycling program,” RTD reporter Sean Gorman wrote about our local recycling program.
Chesterfield is considering raising prices and possibly eliminating our recycling program because we don’t have the resources to process the materials in America. In the spring of 2019, China stopped buying American recycling. During the recession in 2010, Chesterfield began charging each household $25 annually for recycling services. In order to be a more progressive and sustainable region, we must recycle. We must reduce our waste. We must be conscious of the number of resources we use daily.
For the past 50 years, recycling has been taught. Was all the time and money spent on this program a waste? The answer is to continue teaching young children the importance of leaving the world better than they found it. It is our responsibility to look out for the future of this city, this country and this world. That responsibility has no price.
Emma Pettus.
Richmond.
