Reform needed for
emergency care billing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Emergency physicians in Virginia agree with the opinion of Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, and Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, expressed in their recent op-ed column "Time to end balance billing," that people with insurance should not be burdened with “surprise” medical bills. However, their proposed legislation clearly serves to drive up insurance company profits even further.
We need a fair solution.
Physicians have brought forth legislation again this year (HB 1251 and SB 172) to completely take patients out of the billing process and set up a fair system that would keep hospital emergency departments open. People who pay their premiums would not receive the bill — their insurance company would be required to pay directly for the emergency care.
I am an emergency physician and, like others, have had to buy my family's health insurance. I was shocked when I tried to buy an insurance plan on the marketplace last year — not a single option would cover emergency care if I was traveling even an hour from Richmond. We don’t get to choose when our emergencies occur, so how can an insurance plan even exist that doesn’t cover an injury when you aren’t near the “in-network” hospitals?
Let’s improve medical care in Virginia, not degrade it. We need to fix this problem the right way. We cannot allow health insurers to continue their practice of not paying for care that should be covered.
Jesse Spangler.
Richmond.
