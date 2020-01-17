Registration does not equal confiscation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent Letter to the Editor, correspondent M.L.Tuckwiller asks, “What possible reason could any government have for suddenly ordering the registration of any privately owned firearm, unless seizure is the ultimate objective?”

There, unfortunately, is one long answer: Columbine, Blacksburg, Sandy Hook, Las Vegas, San Bernardino, Orlando, Parkland — hundreds of our countrymen, including our children, will continue to fall victim to the weaponry that we have allowed to proliferate unfettered in the United States. How is this acceptable? After decades of hand-wringing, isn’t it “suddenly” time to stop the slaughter, time for commonsense gun control? Registration and background checks are a start and do not equal confiscation.

Jill Cooke.

Richmond.

